Vernon RCMP remind residents about road safety as shorter days increase danger

Photo: Vernon RCMP

October is pedestrian safety month, North Okanagan RCMP remind residents.

Nearly half of all pedestrian-involved collisions in B.C. occur between October and January. Weather, distracted driving or pedestrians, and failure to yield are the leading causes.

“With the days becoming shorter, we are experiencing more darkness during our daily commutes, increasing the risk of pedestrian collisions,” says Const. Chris Terleski.

“These collisions frequently occur when drivers are turning at intersections or when a pedestrian is jaywalking, wearing dark clothing, or not paying attention. We need to prioritize pedestrian safety and do everything we can to prevent someone from becoming seriously injured, or killed.”

Vernon RCMP offer these tips for drivers and pedestrians:

Pedestrians:

Be bright. Wear light coloured, reflective or lit clothing whenever possible

Be predictable; cross at crosswalks, do not jaywalk, and follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals

Pay attention. Put your devices down, remove earbuds, watch for vehicles

Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers

Walk on sidewalks if available. If there’s no sidewalk, always make sure you’re walking towards oncoming traffic

Drivers: