Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department says visible fires are approved burn piles

Photo: Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department

Fires burning between Enderby and Salmon Arm are controlled burns, the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department advises.

Several burn piles were visible from Highway 97B Sunday evening.

"There will be a significant amount of smoke and fire in our area because of the many burn piles that are being ignited," the fire department said in a Facebook post, along with photos of the fires.

Concerned residents are reassured the burns under are under forestry supervision.

The fire department reminds that permits are necessary for such controlled burns.