Vernon councillor opens up about past struggles with addition in hopes of breaking stigma

Photo: Contributed

After battling with substance abuse since his teenage years, Vernon city councillor Kelly Fehr is speaking out to clear the stigma surrounding addiction.

Fehr says he began drinking at 16 and has been sober since his early 40s.

“I didn’t drink regularly, but when I drank I would binge drink – any chance I could. If my wife and kids weren’t around, I would drink until I couldn't drink anymore,” he says.

Fehr says he didn’t realize what he was doing was a problem until he quit drinking and began to understand his pattern of not having control over his drinking habits.

“It’s not that I had to drink every day, but once I had that first drink, I would have no idea whether I was going to have two, six or 15,” says Fehr.

“I’ve always known I’m a heavy drinker and that there would likely be a point that it could impact my health. I’ve always been aware of that in the back of my head.”

About two-and-a-half years ago, Fehr was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

He went through a number of assessments, which revealed his liver enzymes to be very high, which prompted his doctor to question him about how much alcohol he was consuming.

“That’s when I started digging a bit more seriously into what healthy levels of consumption are and realizing that my consumption far superseded healthy levels within the Health Canada guidelines,” says Fehr.

He attempted to cut his drinking strictly to weekends, but says he couldn’t do it, which made him nervous.

“It started becoming very scary for me.”

Up to that point, he says nobody had ever told him "Kelly, I think you drink too much or I think you need to slow down, and I wish somebody would have,” says Fehr.

“Early February of 2020 a coworker of mine approached me and said they really care about me and they are really concerned about my health. That was a really good awakening for me that I had to make a decision.”

Following that, a family member called him and told him they were struggling with their own substance issues.

“That was the kick in the ass that I needed to make life changes for myself,” says Fehr.

Both he and his relative "stopped using substances on that day.”

Feb. 7, 2020, was the day Fehr changed his life.

“Oct. 21 was my 45th birthday, and I have never felt better, physically and mentally. There is nothing in my life that could happen that would make me want to have a drink, that is how much I love being healthy.”

Fehr says the stigma surrounding substance abuse still lingers and believes social media could make it harder for people to want to get help.

“Social media disgusts me. I don’t go on the different forums because the amount of hatred and stigma towards people is vile and it’s unbelievable in this day and age that people don't hold each other accountable.... It’s no wonder people are afraid to ask for help.”

Fehr says the most important thing for anyone battling addiction is to get help and make the choice to live a physically and mentally healthy life.

“You will never regret it."