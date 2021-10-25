Anti-mask graffiti sprayed at five schools in the North Okanagan

Photo: Deidre Underwood

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The superintendent of School District 22 confirms five schools were hit overnight by anti-mask graffiti.

All are elementary schools.

Those schools are Ellison Elementary in Vernon, Kidston and Coldstream schools in Coldstream, Lavington Elementary, and J.W. Inglis in Lumby.

"All (are) similar anti-mask incidents," says Supt. Christine Perkins.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The superintendent of School District 22 says surveillance cameras at J.W. Inglis Elementary in Lumby captured images of a vandal spray painting the school.

Those images have been turned over to RCMP after staff and students arrived Monday morning to find anti-mask graffiti sprawled across the school.

The graffiti says: "Masking kids is child abuse ... rise up."

Supt. Christine Perkins says the negative graffiti is unfortunate and "involves our students arriving at one of their safe spaces."

She called the vandalism "cowardly."

Surveillance cameras captured an adult male spraying the graffiti.

Meanwhile, SD22 schools continue to follow its communicable disease plan, says Perkins.

That includes all kindergarten to Grade 12 students, staff and school visitors being masked.

This in addition to previous COVID-19 protocols in place, such as physical distancing, hand washing and extra sanitizing.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

Parents arrived to drop off their kids at J.W. Inglis Elementary School in Lumby this morning to find the school sprayed with graffiti.

The school wall in front of the parking lot is plastered with the words: "Masking kids is child abuse ... rise up."

It's not known if the graffiti was done by a parent of a student at the school.

"Dropped my kids off at school this morning ... to find this," Deidre Underwood wrote in an email to Castanet, sharing a photo of the vandalism.

The principal at J.W. Inglis directed any comment to School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins.

Castanet has reached out to Perkins for comment on the vandalism and on COVID safety protocols in schools.