Anti-mask graffiti sprayed at Lumby elementary school

Photo: Deidre Underwood

Parents arrived to drop off their kids at J.W. Inglis Elementary School in Lumby this morning to find the school sprayed with graffiti.

The school wall in front of the parking lot is plastered with the words: "Masking kids is child abuse ... rise up."

It's not known if the graffiti was done by a parent of a student at the school.

"Dropped my kids off at school this morning ... to find this," Deidre Underwood wrote in an email to Castanet, sharing a photo of the vandalism.

The principal at J.W. Inglis directed any comment to School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins.

Castanet has reached out to Perkins for comment on the vandalism and on COVID safety protocols in schools.