Rain on the way for the Thompson-Okanagan region this week

Victoria Femia

The last week of October is expected to bring some rainy days and colder temperatures to the Thompson-Okanagan region.

“We’re still looking at mainly cloudy skies until Tuesday with chances of showers and by Wednesday we can see probably a mix of sun and cloud in the region, but that will be short lived,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee.

Monday and Tuesday will see a daytime high of 12 C and Wednesday will peak at 13 C.

The rain showers will pick back up on Thursday reaching a high of 10 C in Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops, while Vernon will peak at 8 C.

Rain is also in store for Friday with a daytime high of 9 C for Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon, while Penticton will reach 11 C.

“It’s just generally unsettled weather for most of the week,” says Lee.

The Interior will see a shift in the weather heading into the weekend.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures ranging from 7 to 9 C.