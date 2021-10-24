Smaller size, 120L garbage carts will be ready for delivery in Vernon by the end of November

Photo: City of Vernon

Smaller garbage carts will be delivered to some Vernon residents toward the end of November.

Vernon city council will receive a report on Monday stating that administration has completed the procurement process of 500 120-litre garbage carts.

The report says that a total of 402 residents have requested a smaller cart than the standard size of 240L.

Operations are finalizing a delivery plan and will be contacting residents to swap out carts on their scheduled garbage collection day in early December.

The larger carts being collected will be reused for garbage or organics collections at some time in the future.

The estimated delivery of the smaller carts is Nov. 29.