GoFundMe for 20-year old man's family following ATV crash

Photo: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for the family of the 20-year old man that was injured in a serious ATV accident in Vernon last month.

Gord Arthur and Angie Abgrall's son Declan was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital after suffering serious injuries in an ATV rollover on Sept. 29, and he remains in hospital in a coma.

“Gord and his family are in their worst nightmare and I am hoping we can all help relieve some of the stress by taking care of financial concerns for them,” wrote GoFundMe organizer Russ Van Beveren.

“Any help you can donate would be greatly appreciated.”

At the time of the accident, the passenger, an 18-year old woman, was taken by ambulance for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The campaign has raised $5,936 out of a $15,000 goal as of Sunday morning.