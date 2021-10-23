Lumby bylaw officer report to council shows large increase in call volume in last quarter of the year

Photo: Village of Lumby

It has been a busy year for bylaw complaints in Lumby.

A report to Lumby council by Bylaw Enforcement Officer Lee Elliott dated Oct. 8 states bylaw responded to 165 calls in the last quarter, compared top 95 over the same time frame in 2020 and just 47 in 2019.

“This represents a very large increase in complaints over last year again and has more than tripled since 2019,” Elliott said in the report. “Complaints in this quarter make an average of approximately 3.3 new complaints each day.”

The Good Neighbour bylaw made up the bulk of calls at 132.

Zoning, business licence and the new cemetery bylaw made up the rest of the calls.

Approximately 56 complaints have not been addressed at this time due to the overwhelming call volume.

Elliott said prioritization of files has been difficult as many of the files are similar in nature. Priority has been given to those that will have the most impact on the public as a whole and those that are safety related.