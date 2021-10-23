Report to Vernon City Council on Monday states scooter riders must be at least 16 years old

Photo: Contributed

The age limit for youths to ride Neuron Mobility Electric Kick Scooters will not be changing.

At its regular meeting of Oct. 12, Vernon City Council asked if the minimum rider age for the bright orange scooters could be lowered from 16 to 12 years old.

Council will receive a report at Monday's meeting stating lowering the age “is not possible as the provincial pilot project regulations state that: A person who is under 16 years of age must not operate an electric kick scooter on a highway.”