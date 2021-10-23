The annual Business Walks Program is back on Wednesday

Photo: Contributed Former Vernon councillor Catherine Lord, left, and Leigha Horsfield, executive director, Community Futures North Okanagan, participate in Business Walks 2016.

Civic leaders will be taking a walk through downtown Vernon next week.

In recognition of Small Business Month the annual Business Walks Program is back with representatives from Community Futures North Okanagan, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Vernon Association taking part.

The program is a five-to-10 minute check-in with businesses to gain a better understanding of how things are going and how business agencies can support their needs.

Since inception in 2013, more than 789 business interviews have been completed.

During the program, volunteer “walkers,” comprised of two-person teams of business, civic leaders and service providers, will walk from business to business in designated areas of the community.

They’ll have a conversation with owners or operators, aimed at gaining immediate feedback and input from the business community.

The city’s economic development department will then follow up with businesses that are most in need of additional information and will assemble support where required.

The city is looking forward to returning to in-person conversations during the Business Walks after going digital with the initiative in 2020 as a response to the COVID pandemic.