Horsey Ladies Okanagan raising funds for

These ladies are not horsing around when it comes to raising funds for charitable groups.

Horsey Ladies Okanagan will be holding their annual auction online again this because of COVID concerns.

Last year, the online fundraiser generated $5,765.00 for the Old Friends Canada Society in Lake Country.

This year, money raised will go to the Forever Home Sanctuary in Lavington.

“Their mission is: To provide a healthy, caring, loving and safe home to abused, neglected, and/or unwanted (small) farm animals a forever home. Our Horsey Ladies committee admires their commitment and dedication to starting a grass roots, off-the-ground, new project that is so needed in this area,” said Nancy Roman, with OHL.

Roman said in 2020 because of COVID, the Ladies were not “soliciting for donations, we only offered a handful of prizes versus our usual 100-plus on the auction tables at our banquet. But those handful of prizes still had our Horsey gals and others buying tickets to win any one of them.”

This year, the Ladies are again selling $20 tickets towards any of the prizes.

Each ticket will enter a person's name into a prize draw of their choosing.

“For every $20 increment, your name is entered again, for that prize or another one – your choice,” said Roman.

Tickets can be purchased until Nov. 17, with the draw on Nov. 19.

Since 2002, more than $100,000 has been donated to local charities by the Horsey Ladies Okanagan.

For more information, visit the Horsey Ladies Facebook page, or call Roman at 250-546-9922.