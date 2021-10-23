Reconstruction project on 31st Street and 37th Avenue slowed by bad weather

Photo: City of Vernon

A significant Vernon road project has experienced some delays.

The reconstruction project on 31st Street and 37th Avenue is moving ahead, but has been hampered by poor weather conditions.

The project includes the replacement of underground utilities, improved street lighting, safety improvements at rail crossings and upgraded road and sidewalk.

The city had anticipated being able to open the intersection at 30th Street and 37th Avenue last weekend and then begin paving 31st Street and 39th Avenue, however, inclement weather delayed the timeline.

An updated schedule has now been provided for paving and line painting.

Starting Monday at 6 a.m., the intersection at 39th Avenue and 31st Street will be closed to complete paving and line painting. This part of the project is expected to be completed by the evening of Nov. 6.

Starting Tuesday at 6 a.m., the intersection at 35th Avenue and 31st Street will be closed to complete paving and line painting. This part of the project is expected to be completed by the evening of Nov. 3.

The intersection at 37th Avenue and 30th Street has reopened to traffic.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and at the 29th Street and 39th Avenue roundabout.

Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The 31st Street Reconstruction Project is part of city council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure to continue providing reliable city services.

For more information on this and other capital projects taking place in Vernon, visit the city’s website at vernon.ca/capitalworks.