Trees in downtown Vernon will now be wrapped with twinkle lights

Photo: City of Vernon

Trees in downtown Vernon will still have decorative lights on them, but in a different style.

City of Vernon operations crews recently performed tree pruning in the downtown core along 30 Avenue from 29th Street to 35th Street.

During the pruning process, staff had to remove the 'twinkle lights' from the tree canopies on main street.

A report council will receive on Monday states “many of the lights were not working or had deteriorated to a point that they needed to be replaced.”

The removal and replacement of the lights to perform regular pruning is a time consuming and costly procedure that becomes more challenging as the trees mature.

City administration has been working with the Downtown Vernon Association on the problem, and city staff have opted for wrapping the lights around the trees trunks instead of placing the lights within the tree canopy.

The trunk wrapping allows staff to complete regular maintenance in an efficient manner.