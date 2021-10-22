Beaver dam opened up to allow spawning kokanee to pass on Vernon Creek

Photo: Google Maps

A beaver dam on Vernon Creek by Marshall Fields was partially opened to allow for spawning kokanee to pass.

A report to city council says the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development was notified of the dam and concerns regarding the kokanee.

"They have reviewed the situation, opened certain sections of the dam and confirmed survey of kokanee above the dam," the report states.

City staff the beavers were not caught, "as this is a highly active dog park, and it would be very difficult to do so."

The ministry’s contractor will continue to monitor the area.