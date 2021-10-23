Vintage video shows Silver Star Road and snowmobiling in the Monashee Mountains 44 years ago

It was the winter of 1977.

Bill Bennett was premier of BC, a litre of gas was about 27 cents and the Okanagan looked a lot different.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed vintage footage of people snowmobiling in the Monashee Mountains east of Vernon more than four decades ago.

“We're taking a short drive up the old Silver Star Road long before the Foothills (subdivision) was even being contemplated,” said Arseneault, adding the footage features “a view from a lookout and snowmobiling in the Monashee Mountains on a crisp winter day.

“This wonderful Super8 film was generously contributed by Vernon's own Joanne Georgeson, a local historian in her own right.”

Arseneault currently has more than 1,000 videos on his Youtube channel, Reel Life where he encourages people to add any information they may have regarding the people or places featured.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].