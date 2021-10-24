Longtime RVs parked along 25th Avenue checked by police, meet inspection

Photo: Google Street View

Following a request from council, RCMP and bylaw staff checked a number of recreational vehicles that are always parked on 25th Avenue.

They checked 19 vehicles on Oct. 18, including eight RVs.

Concern has been raised at council over people living in the vehicles.

"RCMP spoke directly with RV owners and conducted a cursory walk-around safety inspection of each recreational vehicle to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act and regulations," a report to council states.

No vehicle deficiencies were found, and all vehicles were insured.

RV owners were also reminded of applicable city traffic bylaw regulations.

Several indicated they are working to secure an alternative location to stay.

Bylaw staff will continue to monitor the area on a complaint basis.

At Oct. 12 meeting, council directed administration to amend the city's traffic bylaw to prohibit recreational vehicles from setting up (deploying slides and jacks) on city roads.

The amendments will be back before council in November.