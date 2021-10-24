Vernon recreation services recovering from losses due to pandemic

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon recreation services continues to recover slowly from losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report to city council, rec services notes that when its budget was submitted last fall, it was anticipated the department would generate only 50% of historical revenues this year.

However, revenues are in fact 82% of the last "normal" third quarter in 2019.

"This positive upward trend can be related to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowing adult and youth competition and game play to occur as well as events being able to be held at 50% capacity of fully vaccinated individuals," the report notes.

To date (first three quarters of 2021), overall revenues are 61% of 2019.

The movement of the BC Restart Plan into Phase 3 on July 1, allowed for more bookings and rentals to occur.

ln the third quarter, the facility booking clerks issued 408 contracts, which included 8,938 individual bookings.

Meanwhile, the Creekside Conference Centre at the Vernon Recreation Centre continues to be utilized by Interior Health as the mass vaccination site for the Greater Vernon area.

IH recently extended the contract to the end of January.

The third quarter also saw facilities being used as an Emergency Services Reception Centre and as accommodation for BC Wildfire Service personnel in response to the White Rock Lake fire.

The department's total third quarter revenue in 2021 was $626,371, compared to $295,149 last year and $758,695 in 2019.