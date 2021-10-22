Erik Olesen adds his name to list of candidates running in Vernon byelection

Photo: File photo

Erik Olesen is the latest hopeful to take a run at Vernon city council.

Olesen announced his intentions Friday.

This is not Olesen's first foray into politics.

He ran for mayor in the 2018 municipal election, where he received 10.1 per cent of voter support.

Olesen took another shot at politics in 2021 when he sought the NDP nomination in the federal election.

He was also involved in several political campaigns in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.

Olesen moved to Vernon in 2015.

He has worked as a manager in retail and service industries.

“The opportunities in this line of work have given me the skills to have a successful business by building customer relations, managing budgets, controlling operational costs, and leading teams,” he said.

He is currently working for the Interior Health COVID team, and DESC Services as a residential co-ordinator.

“Working in the social service sector has given me a view of the real life struggles the clients in this community are facing,” he said, adding he has also volunteered for various organizations including the Alzheimer’s Walk committee, Sunshine Festival, United Way breakfast, Special Olympics, and is currently the chairperson of the Vernon Winter Carnival board.

Flora Evans, Arthur (Art) Gourley and Stephanie Hendy are also running for the single city council seat left vacant by the passing of Dalvir Nahal.

The cutoff for nominations is 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

Candidates are allowed to campaign Nov. 6 until the Dec. 4 election day.