Vernon residents could face annual 3% increases in sanitary sewer user rates for the next five years.

City administration recommends the increases from 2022 through 2026, which will be considered by council on Monday.

Residential customers pay a quarterly flat fee, combined with a quarterly fee that is based on metered potable water consumption. Each quarter's sanitary sewer portion of the billing is based on the potable water use during the first quarter of the year to ensure that irrigation use does not artificially increase sewer rates.

A report to council notes the city's sanitary sewer rates have remained unchanged since 2013, when the quarterly flat fee increased by 25% for residential customers, and 6.3% for non-residential customers.

Rates based on consumption have not changed since 2008, when residential consumption rates increased by 2.5%, and non-residential consumption rates increased by 2.4%.

The report notes the sewer fund's annual operating surplus has been decreasing since 2013, from approximately $4.070 million down to $3.132 million in 2020.

While there has been an increase in the number of residents on the system, average water consumption has fallen.

The city's long-term sanitary sewer utility plan recommends an annual average investment level of $2.2 million for the city's collection system over 20 years.

A 2019 asset management plan also recommended an average annual investment of $2.144 million related to the water reclamation centre and spray irrigation assets.

The proposed annual fee increases of 3% over the next five years are expected to generate additional revenues of over $1.4 million. This would establish an expected annual surplus in 2026 of $4.4 million.