Overtime piles up at City of Vernon during extreme fire season

Photo: Jon Manchester

Overtime has piled up at the City of Vernon during 2021.

The main reason is the broad emergency response to the extreme fire season.

A third quarter overtime summary prepared for Vernon city council notes "a significant increase in overtime costs to date compared to 2020 for a small number of departments."

These include the airport, community infrastructure and development, and fire services.

Year-to-date overtime totals $869,430. That compares to $444,537 in 2020, and $467,090 in 2019.

The overtime total includes RCMP, fire and recreation staffing on stat holidays, and emergency response to road and pipe failures.

The most significant variances are in airport services ($15,164 increase), community infrastructure and development ($14,826), fire rescue ($175,259), fire department projects ($242,892) and water services ($23,955).

The airport increase is related to increased flight activity due to wildfires in the region, however those same flights will generate additional revenue to offset the extra expense.

Fire rescue overtime is related to emergency management ($137,040) and firefighting ($41,653).

The emergency management overtime is related to the White Rock Lake fire and will be reimbursed by Emergency Management BC, along with other expenses related to the fire. The firefighting increase is related to overtime for the Highway 97 fire at the beginning of the season and perimeter work for BC Wildfire Service during the White Rock Lake fire.

The fire department projects overtime is for temporary staffing at the Predator Ridge firehall and to assist BCWS during the extreme fire events this summer. It will be reimbursed by BCWS.

Community infrastructure and development overtime is comprised of increases in building and inspections ($9,729) and development services ($8,364) due to staff shortages and an upsurge in new development.

All overtime costs associated with water services will be reimbursed by the Regional District of North Okanagan, which owns Greater Vernon Water infrastructure.