Crash on Highway 97 at top of Hospital Hill in Vernon

A two-vehicle collision has emergency services converged on Highway 97 in Vernon, near the Department of National Defence grounds and the old visitor centre at the top of Hospital Hill.

Emergency vehicles appear to be focused on the northbound lanes of the highway.

It's believed the collision may involve a rollover.

There is no word at this time on the severity of any injuries involved.

Traffic still appears to be getting through.

Conditions are currently wet and rainy.

