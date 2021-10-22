Vernon's Towne Theatre seeks approval to sell liquor at the movies

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's recently reopened Towne Theatre is seeking a liquor licence.

Vernon city council will review the request by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society at council's City Hall meeting on Monday.

City staff recommend council support the application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

A report to council says the requested use is compatible with existing and potential surrounding uses for the area of 30th Avenue downtown.

RCMP and the city's bylaw department have indicated a liquor licence for the theatre does not present any policing concerns.

No negative responses were received from neighbouring businesses in the area.