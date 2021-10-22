Vernon RCMP have man in custody following early morning assault

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP have one man in custody following an early morning assault in the vicinity of East Side Liquor Store.

Spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says officers responded to a person in need of medical attention near the intersection of 27th Street and 43rd Avenue about 12:45 a.m.

"Upon attendance, police found a female suffering an injury from an assault," says Finn.

Later in the morning, investigators arrested a 44-year-old Vernon man.

He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

"The suspect and victim were believed to have been interacting over a period of time prior to the assault," says Finn.