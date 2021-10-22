Proof of full vaccination will be required for athletes and spectators at BC Winter Games in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Proof of vaccination will be required at the 2022 BC Winter Games in Vernon.

Everyone participating in the Games next February will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the BC Games Society says.

The requirement is to help maximize the safety of athletes, coaches, officials, staff, volunteers, and spectators.

“As this multisport event will attract people from every region of the province, we must take appropriate actions and precautions to help minimize the health risks for all participants,” says board chair Jamey Paterson. “We look forward to providing a safe environment as we return to staging these provincial sport events.”

As Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone 12 and older, the proof of full vaccination applies to all Games participants, volunteers, and guests.

Full vaccination means 14 days after receiving a second dose. A negative COVID-19 test is not a substitute for proof of full vaccination, the society says.

Organizers are optimistic that youth under the age of 12 will also be able to receive COVID vaccines in the near future, which will allow them to participate.

Meanwhile, the society continues to work with the local host society, provincial and local public health officials to make sure COVID safety protocols are in place for the Games, which will take place Feb. 24-27.

“We recognize this is a new measure for all participants of the BC Winter Games,” says society president Alison Noble. “But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we need to adjust our policies to make sure the Games are safe for everyone.”

In addition to proof of full vaccination, robust safety measures will be in place in terms of operational modifications, mask wearing, sanitizing and physical distancing for all participants. Policies for spectators and accredited guests are being developed in terms of venue capacity.

More than 1,800 athletes, coaches, and officials from across B.C. are expected in Greater Vernon for the event. As many as 2,000 volunteers will be needed.