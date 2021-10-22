Backcountry roads near Thompson-Okanagan wildfires remain closed to vehicles

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Several backcountry roads in the Thomson-Okanagan and Kootenays have been closed to public access due to this past summer's wildfires.

The province has announced 15 motor-vehicle closures under the Wildlife Act.

The closures affect backcountry roads across 536,000 hectares, and are due to the following concerns:

Wildfire impact to habitats that need time to recover.

Erosion of charred soils and impacts to fish habitat.

Increased vulnerability of wildlife due to migration disruptions, habitat loss and improved sightlines for hunting where vegetation was burned.

Increased access to wildlife habitat due to the construction of approximately 2,900 kilometres of fire guards.

Closure boundaries were created using landmarks such as roads, rivers and streams near wildfire perimeters.

The closures do not affect community residents or access for commercial activities other than hunting.

Maps of the area, including downloadable geo-referenced maps, are available here.

Why are these motorized-vehicle restrictions being put in place?

More than 550,000 hectares of habitat in the Thompson-Okanagan region burned during the 2021 wildfire season.

Fire suppression activities, including the creation of 2,900 kilometres of fire guards, have opened areas that were previously difficult to access, and the burned landscapes are likely to increase vulnerability of wildlife populations.

Unauthorized public access can have negative effects on sensitive burned ecosystems, the province says, including increased soil compaction, increased spread of invasive species and accelerated erosion of wildfire-charred soils, which impacts aquatic ecosystems and fish habitat.

The closures apply to all motorized vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, motorhomes, electric bikes and all types of off-road recreational vehicles, wheeled or tracked, including snowmobiles.

Closed backcountry areas are related the following wildfires: