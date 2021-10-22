Driver in induced coma after crashing 20 metres down bank on Silver Star Road

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

The driver in a serious crash on Vernon's Silver Star Road Thursday evening is in critical condition, BC Emergency Health Services confirms.

The driver in the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Silver Star Road and Ladner Road was brought up a 20-metre embankment by first responders and transferred to an air ambulance that touched down near BX Elementary School.

"BCEHS received a call at 4:53 pm yesterday for a report of single motor vehicle incident on Silver Star Road and Ladner Road," says spokesperson Shannon Miller.

"Several paramedics dispatched to the scene, including our air ambulance helicopter, landing near BX Elementary."

The driver, a 20-year-old male, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, Miller says.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

A vehicle careened 20 metres down an embankment in a crash Thursday evening that required the driver be airlifted from Silver Star Road, near Vernon.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Star Road and Ladner Road.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police responded to the scene, closing down the road where BC Ambulance Service and B.X.-Swan Lake firefighters were treating the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators determined the vehicle was travelling on Silver Star Road when it left the blacktop and went 20 metres down an embankment, eventually coming to rest after striking a hydro pole.



The driver, a 20-year old man, was airlifted from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of multiple injuries.

He is said to be in an induced coma at Kelowna General Hospital.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact Const. Miranda at 250-545-7171.