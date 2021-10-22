Interior Health lists possible COVID exposures at two Vernon area elementary schools

Photo: Jon Manchester

Interior Health has posted more possible COVID exposures at Vernon area schools.

There were reported exposures at Ecole Beairsto Elementary on Oct. 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Another possible exposure has been reported at Coldstream Elementary Oct. 12 and 13.

“When a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation, as a result of a COVID-19 exposure,” a statement on the IH school exposure website says.

Interior Health will post exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.