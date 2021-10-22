Armstrong family transforms home into haunted graveyard for Halloween

Victoria Femia

Anyone searching for a spooky house to treat-or-treat at, head over to Van Kleeck Road, where the Skoreyko family has pulled out all the stops to add a bit of fright to your night.

Lance Skoreyko credits his wife Patty for transforming their home into a haunted graveyard with animated witches and ghouls.

“I just help move (the decorations) all up front, Patricia does all the set up, and has it done in one long day,” says Lance.

The Skoreyko family has been putting their haunted house together for the last 26 years and the theatrics of it all appeals to all ages, says Lance.

“The young ones are scared, but once they get into the courtyard, the decorations are more whimsical. We’ve had kids that used to be scared finally muster the courage to come to the door after several years of not doing so,” says Lance.

“We also have lots of adults who come by every year to get into the spirit. A couple years ago we had a grandmother come by all dressed up who wanted to take pics to share with her grandkids.”

As Halloween approaches, Castanet is looking for the most decorated houses in the North Okanagan.

If you or anyone you know has a particularly ghoulish haunt, send an email to [email protected].

The following addresses are some of the spookiest house so far: