Photo: Keray Snodgrass

A driver lost control of their vehicle on SilverStar Road Thursday evening and needed to be airlifted to safety.

BX/Swan Lake Fire Department Chief Bill Wacey says around 5 p.m. a single vehicle had an accident causing them to “take out a telephone pole.”

Wacey added that the driver's injuries required a helicopter to air lift them to safety.

No word yet on the extent of the individual's injuries.