Provincial funding building community fire guard above Village of Lumby

Photo: Village of Lumby

Logging is happening in the hills above the Village of Lumby to create a community fireguard.

Village spokesperson Melanie Wenzoski says the work northwest side of the community, above Mabel Lake Road, is funded by a $667,000 provincial grant in conjunction with the Monashee Community Forest group.

The prescription fire guard will reduce wildfire risk in the wildland-urban interface over a 77-hectare area on gentle and moderately steep slopes.

Activities will include ground, ladder and crown fuel reduction with a combination of thinning, fuel removal, and pile burning.

The zone will be less susceptible to ignition, burn less intensively if a fire happens, and could slow the spread of a fast-moving wildfire encroaching on the village while providing improved access for firefighting crews.

The funding will also create job opportunities for contractors specializing in fuel reduction.

The village apologizes for the early morning noise, but says "this is necessary due to the dryness in the bush."