Cat-faced spiders are generating a lot of chatter on social forums this year

Photo: Tom Prokop Cat-faced spiders are large - this one was the size of a twonie - but they are harmless.

A large spider with a bulbous abdomen has been getting a lot of attention this year.

Several people have sent in pictures of the eight-legged monstrosities and there has been lots of chatter about the arachnids on social media.

But fear not, cat-faced spiders are nasty looking – those hairy legs and big round butt are concerning for all those with arachnophobia – but they are completely harmless.

And the fact they can grow up to seven cm in size is also rather intimidating, but they have a limited bite and possess no venom.

The website insectidentification.org said, “This harmless spider is an angulate spider, meaning it has two pronounced bumps at the top of its abdomen.

“The 'cat face' on the abdomen is created by these two bumps, which form the cat's 'ears', and the pattern in the centre of the abdomen, which forms the 'face.'”

The spider is usually up-side-down in the garden, preferring to sit with its head toward the ground. Each individual spider may vary in colour.

Some are quite pale while others can be a rich, tawny brown. Usually, a large female is found hiding in plant leaves or debris off to the side of the web, waiting to sense a tremor on the threads of silk. Males are smaller.

A female will create an egg sac that holds about a hundred fertilized eggs in it. This egg sac will overwinter and in the spring, the spiderlings emerge and disperse using silk lines to help carry them away to new homes.