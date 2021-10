Photo: Victoria Femia

A fender bender has backed up traffic significantly on one of Vernon's busiest thoroughfares.

Two cars collided at the intersection of 27th Street and 35th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics are on the scene, in front of the Tim Hortons and Armstrong Regional Co-op.

Both vehicles suffered front end damage in the collision.

The severity of any injuries is not known at this time.