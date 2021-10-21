Creek habitat assessments in two Vernon parks next week

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon is asking the public to keep clear of portions of two Vernon-area creeks next week.

The city will be completing baseline habitat assessments on Vernon and BX creeks.

The assessments will be conducted in Polson Park and BX Dog Park, and are a requirement from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to better assess impacts and improvements from adjacent projects.

“For the safety of public and to ensure accuracy of the assessments, residents are asked to stay away from flagged and fenced-off portions of BX Dog Park and Polson Park,” a statement from the city says.

“Please also keep yourselves and your pets out of the creeks while assessments are being conducted.”

Crews are anticipated to be in the following areas next week: