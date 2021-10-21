Travel trailer destroyed in roadside fire near Lumby, Wednesday

Photo: Around the Block Lumby/Shandel Dyck

RCMP are investigating after a travel trailer went up in flames near Lumby.

The fire happened near the intersection of Rawlings Lake Road and Highway 6, shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“The fire was extinguished and the trailer was removed from the location. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and police are continuing to investigate the incident,” says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The fire generated chatter on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page, with comments that a truck was seen near the trailer a couple of hours prior to the fire and that police were speaking with the driver.