Vernon area photographer captures image of two red bugs, but does not know what they are

Photo: Thomas Haslinger These weird-looking bugs were spotted on the Salmon Trail near Lumby.

Today's bug of the week is brought to you by Thomas Haslinger.

The Vernon-area photographer snapped a captivating picture of two translucent red bugs feasting on a berry of some sort.

With their bulging red eyes and what appears to be wings, Haslinger said he has no idea what the insects are.

“Caught those two the other day. Have no luck with ID on various bug apps. Any chance your readers can help out?” Haslinger asked of the bugs he spotted in the Salmon Trail in Lumby.

Haslinger estimated the bugs to be between two to 2.5 cm.

If you know what they are, send me a note at [email protected].