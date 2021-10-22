New tire changeover service comes right to your driveway

Photo: Contributed

A new tire company serving the North Okanagan brings the tire shop to your driveway.

Happy Tire owner Matt Garcia says customers are indeed happy with his new, COVID-friendly tire changeover service, which serves the area from Vernon to Lake Country.

"They don’t have to physically load tires into vehicle – we grab them from the shed or garage or wherever they are. You don’t lift a finger," says Garcia.

You don’t have to sit in tire shop and wait and can relax in the comfort of your home while the work is done.

Happy Tire "only does tires," and won't try to up-sell you on additional work.

Garcia has 23 years of experience in the tire industry.

Happy Tire also offers fleet care and can switch over a company's entire fleet during down time in the evening rather pulling vehicles out of service during the day.