Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a ruptured gas line on East Hill Thursday.

Crews are working to repair a gas line break in Vernon's lower East Hill neighbourhood.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the scene after work crews struck a natural gas line.

The block of 25th Street between 30th and 31st Avenues was closed while crews began repair work.

The smell of gas could be detected a block away while crews worked the line.