City of Vernon not mandating COVID vaccination for employees

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon is, so far, not mandating that staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The city has and continues to follow all the orders and directives of the provincial health officer, senior levels of government and WorkSafe BC in its response to the COVID-19 virus,” says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

The city has numerous measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities and is following the guidelines of WorkSafe BC to ensure a safe workplace for its employees, including:

Plexiglass shields to protect patrons and employees

Requirement for masks in public spaces

Physical distancing indicators

Safety information posted at entrances to public spaces

Hand washing or sanitization stations at city facility entrances

“If staff are sick or not feeling well, they are expected to stay home to care for themselves so they can return to the workplace healthy and rested,” said Poirier. “The city has a very strong focus on its communication efforts with staff to help them feel well-informed and up to date on changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial and regional health restrictions, protocols and policies within the organization, and information on the provincial COVID-19 vaccination program.”

Poirier said staff are “strongly encouraged to get vaccinated” and to follow all the guidance and directives of the PHO and the Interior Health Authority.

“The City of Vernon continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation on a local, regional and provincial level and is making changes as necessary to maintain a safe and healthy environment for staff and the public,” she said.

Elsewhere, the City of Kamloops will require all employees, contractors and volunteers to prove their vaccination status by mid-December.

Kamloops officials said a policy with details of the vaccination requirement timelines, expectations and consequences will be made available to city employees by Oct. 31.

All staff working for the City of Vancouver will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early December, the city announced.

As of Dec. 6, staff will have to be double-vaccinated, but there will be some exceptions for medical reasons or on grounds protected under the province's Human Rights Code.