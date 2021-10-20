Enderby mayor worked close to 600 days in a row, decided to take a much-needed break

Photo: Contributed Enderby Mayor Greg McCune

To put it simply, Greg McCune “ran out of gas.”

And who can blame him. On top of being the mayor of Enderby, McCune runs a business that saw huge staff shortages, meaning he had to work more – a lot more.

McCune said he worked close to 600 days in a row, up to 18 hours a day at the seven-day-a-week business.

He still took numerous calls as the mayor, attended meetings and was simply being pulled in too many directions.

So he took a much-needed break and will return to the mayor's chair Nov. 1.

A lot of his business stress is directly related to COVID-19.

McCune said the “magic number” for staff at Sutherland’s Bakery is 50, but because of COVID his staffing was reduced to 25 for almost two years.

And it is not that his employees caught the virus, rather they were able to make more money on CERB and other government programs than they could working.

“I had a bunch of college kids that all took the CERB and education fees,” said McCune.

There were few workers, but still plenty of customers.

The 59-year-old would arrive to work at 4 a.m. and then not leave again until after 9 p.m. - seven days a week.

On top of the workload in his personal life, McCune was the 'go-to' contact for the city of 3,000 people, who vented their COVID concerns and peppered him with questions.

“It finally just got to me,” he said. “I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel at that point. I am a pretty positive person, but I was getting really run down. I took the burden of every citizen and every business and their struggles, I just took on the burden.”

McCune contacted the city CAO Tate Bengston about his situation and it was agreed he should step back for a while.

McCune also spoke with long-time Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper.

“He gave me some pretty good advice that if you try to hang in there, you'll be done. When this term ends you will just walk away and regret all the good things you have done in the past, but if you take a bit of a break, hopefully it will be enough,” said McCune who has been mayor since 2014.

McCune has high words of praise for staff and councillors who stepped up and supported him during his time away.

“They were incredible. The councillors are all top notch.”

So it was decided McCune would take 60 days away from the mayor's desk.

McCune encourages people to stay positive and remember this too shall pass.

“This is not the first time we have been through something like this. Not just the pandemic but job shortages, and now the supply crises...just let people know opportunities lie ahead. Just try to give people the positive,” he said.