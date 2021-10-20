Remembrance Day activities scaled back for second year in a row

Photo: Jon Manchester

There will be a poppy campaign in Vernon after all.

Vernon Royal Canadian Legion branch first vice-president Larry Dubray says the Remembrance Day poppy drive will happen, but won't include cadets as usual, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're not going to cancel the poppies," Dubray said Wednesday.

"But we are restricted in what we can do. We aren't allowed to have the cadets come out and help.

"Poppy sellers will have be outside, but there will be donation boxes inside stores at the cash register ... We can have tables outside, but we will have to be six feet back from the table, which makes it a bit awkward. But, we can still do it, and the people of Vernon have been so good about supporting us."

Dubray says there will be a small service at the downtown cenotaph, but no larger indoor ceremony on Nov. 11 at Kal Tire Place, marking the second year of its cancellation due to the pandemic.

"Wreaths will be pre-placed ... we can't invite people to join us, but we won't be turning people away," said Dubray. "Afterwards, the public can lay wreaths, if they wish to."

It will be a smaller group, with no Legion parade, bands or uniformed service members, but veterans will be in their colours.

"It's much the same as last year," says Dubray ... "Our average age is in the 70s. Seniors are more susceptible, and we want to safeguard that."

He says Legion members met Tuesday to discuss Remembrance Day plans.

Meanwhile, they continue to meet at the Eagles Hall on Okanagan Landing Road and still hold their Saturday meat draws, with attendance restricted to 50 people.

"We have noticed a difference in attendance and in revenue, but the people of Vernon are always very generous," Dubray added.