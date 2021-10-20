Late-night house fire claims a life in Vernon's Okanagan Landing neighbourhood

Photo: Google Street View

One person is dead following a late-night house fire in Vernon's Okanagan Landing neighbourhood.

Police and firefighters attended the scene on the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road shortly after 11:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and were informed fire crews had located and removed the occupant of the residence, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and they were pronounced deceased at the scene," says Terleski.

The only addresses on that block are at the Okanagan Terrace Mobile Home Park, across the street from Marshall Fields.



"The outcome of this incident is incredibly tragic. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with our first responder family and others impacted by this tragedy."



The cause of the fire, which remains undetermined, is not believed to be criminal in nature.