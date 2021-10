Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

A large search and rescue aircraft seen flying low over the North Okanagan over the lunch hour was on a training mission.

Maritime Forces Pacific public affairs officer Lieut. Pamela Hogan says the CC-115 Buffalo spotted over Vernon was conducting routine flight training.

The search and rescue aircraft are based out of 19 Wing Comox.

"It is common for Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft based out of 19 Wing Comox to train throughout the province," says Hogan.