Vernon Ski & Snowboard Swap returns to rec centre Nov. 6, Silver Star sets tentative Dec. 3 opening date

Photo: Contributed

A sure sign that ski season is not too far away is the return of the Vernon ski swap.

This year is the 52nd for the Vernon Ski & Snowboard Swap.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Vernon Recreation Centre, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Vernon Ski Club.

As usual, there will be bargains galore on new and used downhill, snowboard and cross-country equipment and clothing.

The sale is taking consignments on Friday, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say they will be following all provincial health guidelines and checking vaccine passports along with ID.

Silver Star Mountain Resort has set a tentative opening date of Dec. 3 for the downhill season.