Traffic on Westside Rd. near Killiney Beach down to single-lane

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.

Emergency crews are dealing with a single-vehicle rollover on Westside Rd. near Killiney Beach.

A large flatbed trailer and earth-moving equipment can be seen overturned with emergency crews directing traffic. Traffic is down to a single lane and DriveBC is still indicating the next update will be at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL 10: 45 a.m.

Westside Rd. traffic is reduced to single-lane following a collision 32 kilometres north of West Kelowna.

The collision happened between Elliott Rd. and Killarney Way, 32 km north of West Kelowna, near Killiney Beach.

DriveBC is reporting that traffic has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is underway. There is no detour available the next update isn't expected at

3:00 p.m.