Vernon residents can gift shoeboxes full of items to children in need

For some of the children, it could be the only gift they receive all year.

For others, it could be the only gift they receive in their lifetime.

Once again Operation Christmas Child is collecting shoeboxes full of items that will be sent to children in some of the most impoverished places on earth.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams and community groups are now packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos, to be delivered to children in need around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization that works in more than 100 countries.

Last year, Canadians filled more than 373,000 shoeboxes with gifts that were sent to children in West Africa and Central America. As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, children need joy more than ever.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed more than 187 million shoebox gifts in more than 100 countries.

“We know what the pandemic has done to our country; now consider children around the world,” said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child. “Please be part of the journey young ones will experience starting the day they receive your gift.”

Shoeboxes are given as unconditional gifts, and they often open doors for Samaritan’s Purse to work with community leaders in identifying and addressing important needs such as clean water, literacy, vocational training for women, meeting children’s nutritional needs, etc.

National Shoebox Collection Week is Nov. 15-21: Each gift-filled shoebox packed, donated, and delivered to one of hundreds of drop-off locations throughout Canada by Nov. 21 will make a long journey into the arms of a child in need.

To find a local drop off place, click here.

Another option is to pack boxes online at PackABox.ca.

For a list of items to pack in a shoebox, click here.