Paranormal investigation group going ghost hunting at Historic O'Keefe Ranch

It's one of the oldest ranches in Canada, and it appears there may be more than farm animals roaming the grounds.

On Oct. 30, the Canadian Paranormal Foundation will investigate unusual activity reported on the ranch just north of Vernon.

The foundation produces the award-winning YouTube show We Want to Believe and be conducting a public presentation on their methodology at the ranch on the 30th.

After the presentation, ticket holders will go on an actual investigation to some of the most active areas of the ranch.

Jason Hewlett has been searching for things that go bump in the night for 18 years, and is once again turning his attention to the ranch.

Hewlett says a previous investigation in the attic of the stately O'Keefe Mansion recorded a woman's scream and disembodied voices.

“They (ranch) have quite a history of (the paranormal),” said Hewlett. “The manor is supposed to be haunted, the cemetery, other buildings on the property. There's a variety of spirits there.”

Hewlett, along with several other investigators, will do a presentation before taking people on an actual investigation of the grounds.

“We will give them a first-hand look at what it is like to be a ghost hunter,” he said.

But he has a warning for those in attendance. “It's not as exciting as on TV, but it's a fun thing and it's a way to interact with the history of the location, whether you believe or not. Being Halloween, it's just a fun thing to do.”

Hewlett says sometimes something will happen, other times there will be no sign of the paranormal.

Tickets are $10 for the presentation only or $25 per person/$100 for a group of six for the presentation and private investigation tour.

Tickets are available online or by calling 250-549-7469.