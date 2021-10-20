Value Village says classic costumes are popular this year

Victoria Femia

Every Halloween there’s typically a theme or costume that stands out, whether it’s Michael Myers, Harley Quinn or even a witch, but this year there seems to be a different trend.

Value Village Regional Sales Manager Marissa Kielman says she’s noticed most people are sticking to the classic costumes.

“For this year, we’re noticing a lot of animal costumes, kids want to be different animals, like a fox, cat and stuff like that. Also a lot of classic costumes like angels and devils and that kind of stuff,” says Kielman.

A recent Google Trends Analysis conducted by Fathermag.com showed this year's most popular costume across Canada and Worldwide comes from the popular Netflix series Squid Game.

The analysis shows data from the last 30 days.

However, Kielman says she hadn’t noticed too many people searching for costumes resembling the Squid Games ensembles.

“We haven’t seen a lot of that so I don’t know, maybe Vernon is a different demographic,” says Kielman.

Fathermag.com reported Squid Games to be the most popular costume in five provinces including British Columbia.

Harley Quinn, Cruella and witch costumes were also named as some of the most popular Halloween fits.

"Typically, there’s something in pop culture that’s really popular, but this year we haven’t had a lot of that, it might be because of COVID restrictions so there’s not a lot of parties,” says Kielman.

“It’s a lot more about the kids this year.”

Kielman added Value Village has a wide selection of costumes, new and used, to choose from.

“Anything you really want to put together, we can help you put all the pieces together, there’s a few new costumes that have all the pieces, everything ready to go, but lots and lots of used accessories and costumes,” says Kielman.

