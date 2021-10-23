Vernon author blends fact and fantasy for novel about Amazon warrior

Photo: Contributed

Vernon author Alessandra Woodward drew inspiration for her first book from fact and fantasy.

Set in the late Bronze Age, The Defender’s Throne follows the story of ha-mazaan (Amazon) warrior Cyra, niece of the Sister-Queens of Themiscyra. When Cyra and a small band of ha-mazaans are taken as prisoners of war, only to be shipwrecked in a hostile land far from home, Cyra finds herself directly on track to fulfill the prophecy given on her first moon-blood — a prophecy that foretold how she would betray the sacred ways of her sisterhood.

The Defender’s Throne is based on events recorded by the historian Herodotus regarding the origin of the egalitarian Scythian/Sarmatian culture of the late Bronze Age.

It re-imagines what historical records may have looked like if seen through the eyes of the other half creating it – the women.

“It is my first published novel,” said Woodward who is also an “intuitive coach and creatrix.”

Woodward has lived in the North Okanagan for more than 23 years “with a rescue horse named Piglet, a fierce Chihuahua named Zoe, a Maremma 'shieldbeast' named Stormcloud, and various other well-loved rescue critters.”

Woodward began writing her novel during the COVID lockdown in 2020. It took a year to complete and publish the novel.

“I am now well into books two and three,” she said.

The Defender’s Throne is currently for sale online, at Coles bookstores and Expressions of Time in downtown Vernon.

For more information on Woodward, and to purchase a copy, click here.