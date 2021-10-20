Busker daughter of Kelowna councillor to perform benefit for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Contributed

The teenage daughter of a popular Kelowna city councillor is taking after her father's musical footsteps and will perform for charity next month.

Thirteen-year-old Lyla Donn, daughter of Coun. Ryan Donn will perform a benefit concert at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Nov. 20.

Half of the proceeds will go to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation in memory of her grandmother, Brenda, who passed away from Stage 4 lung cancer a year ago.

Lyla will sing pop and alternative covers and play the ukulele, a skill she has honed since last summer, when she began busking around Kelowna.

"She spent a solid amount of time busking this summer downtown kelowna and loved it," says dad, Ryan.

"Lyla chose that charity because a surgeon at VJH gave grandma an extra six months of life that we got to share with her, which we are truly grateful for."

Lyla has received "such a positive response" to her busking that she decided to use it to give back, her father says. "She loved it."

Her father manages the Creekside and suggested she rent the theatre for the event, and then donors stepped up to cover the rental fee.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m., and dad says Lyla plays "everything from Billie Eilish to Radiohead, so it's a real mix, but the songs are given a light touch with the ukulele and her teenage girl's voice."

Tickets are about 50 per cent sold for the 45-50-minute show, which will include some special guests.

They are $20 each and are available at www.creeksidetheatre.com.